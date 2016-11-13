Man injured after being shot in row over damage claim

SIBU: Three men were arrested after one of them fired an airgun at a 28-year-old man during a quarrel over an unsettled payment.

The incident occurred at the victim’s house at RTM Road at about 4.30am last Friday morning.

The victim, a timber camp worker, together with his friend were talking with the three suspects about the claim for damage sustained in an accident last October.

However, it was believed they failed to work out a deal and one of the suspects pulled out an airgun which he fired at the victim.

The victim survived the shot, sustaining laceration wounds.

The window of his car was smashed with the bumper and bonnet also damaged.

Following a report lodged by the victim, police arrested the three suspects at about 2.20 pm on the same day.

They led the police to a house at Old Oya Road where they recovered the homemade airgun.

At about 2.40pm, the same suspect brought the police to a house at RTM where they seized a plastic bag containing 10 pebbles believed to be used in the shooting incident.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Saiful Bahri said the three suspects would be investigated under the Firearms Act 1960 Section 37 and Penal Code 324/427.

They were brought to the court yesterday and remanded for three days.