Man remanded for abusing his two young nieces

SIBU: A 28-year-old man who allegedly abused his two young nieces surrendered to the police yesterday afternoon.

He was promptly remanded for three days, pending police investigation into his alleged involvement in the abuse case.

The man, a lorry driver, together with a woman who is an aunty of the two sisters, aged 13 and 12 were alleged to have abused the siblings at a house at Lai Chee Road since last October.

The two sisters had been staying with their aunt ever since their parent passed away.

On Nov 7, the two went to Sibu Hospital by bus to seek medical treatment.

The doctor confirmed that the elder of the two had swollen lips that were about to recover while the younger one sustained minor injuries.

Suspecting the injuries to be signs of physical abuse, the doctor then lodged a police report. Police had earlier arrested the aunt and remanded her for four days.

Both suspects would be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child’s Act 2001.