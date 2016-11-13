Man seriously injured in cable explosion

KUCHING: A man was hospitalised with serious injuries to his forearm after a pile of electrical cables he was apparently burning exploded early yesterday.

The 30-year-old was found by residents of Kampung Tabuan Melayu groaning in pain and lying in a pool of blood on the road near a flat complex around 1am after an explosion caught their attention.

One resident said he immediately called for an ambulance after noticing the victim’s bone sticking out of his right forearm, which also had burn marks on it.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene shortly after and attended to the wounded man before transporting him to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

Several other residents at the scene claimed the victim from a nearby village had been burning some electrical cables, which they speculated could have been stolen earlier, when the explosion occurred.