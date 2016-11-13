Latest News Nation 

Ministry receives positive feedback over proposes suspension of school bullies

Mahdzir Khalid

Mahdzir Khalid

ALOR SETAR: The Education Ministry has received positive feedback from various quarters, especially parents and teachers over its proposal to suspend offenders involved in bully cases at schools.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry was still waiting for response from stakeholders and had instructed its top management to look at methods in suspending the offenders.

“School discipline (and) regulations have long existed and we make some adjustments to add value. I have urged the ministry’s top management to look at the methods for the suspension.

“We can suspend the student the same year the case occurs. For instance, if a Form Five student involved in a bully case in May and later found guilty, that student can be suspended the same year and cannot sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia.”

Mahdzir was speaking to reporters after opening the national-level School Cooperative Day Award ceremony and Best School Cooperative Convention today.

The ministry had proposed to suspend the offender for a year as a deterrent to other students. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of