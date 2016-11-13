Ministry receives positive feedback over proposes suspension of school bullies

ALOR SETAR: The Education Ministry has received positive feedback from various quarters, especially parents and teachers over its proposal to suspend offenders involved in bully cases at schools.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry was still waiting for response from stakeholders and had instructed its top management to look at methods in suspending the offenders.

“School discipline (and) regulations have long existed and we make some adjustments to add value. I have urged the ministry’s top management to look at the methods for the suspension.

“We can suspend the student the same year the case occurs. For instance, if a Form Five student involved in a bully case in May and later found guilty, that student can be suspended the same year and cannot sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia.”

Mahdzir was speaking to reporters after opening the national-level School Cooperative Day Award ceremony and Best School Cooperative Convention today.

The ministry had proposed to suspend the offender for a year as a deterrent to other students. – Bernama