Najib ready to discuss MA63

PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is ready to discuss the Malaysia Agreement 1963 with the Sabah government.

Najib, when officiating at the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation’s (UPKO) national convention here yesterday said his door was always open to leaders from Sabah.

“If the Malaysia Agreement as a document — if a part of our Constitution had been misinterpreted, the door is always open for us to discuss (the matter) in the Barisan Nasional (BN) family.

“I have an open mind. I do not want to take the rights of Sabahans. In fact, I want to defend them, but do not say we want to leave Malaysia. No..no..no. we are in a family, we will always be together in Malaysia,” he said.

Najib also approved acting UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau’s request that the KadazanDusun Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) be given a RM1 million allocation to support its programmes.

TEKUN, he added, would also look into approving more loans to KDM entrepreneurs.

In opening his speech, Najib said as BN chairman and Prime Minister of Malaysia, he wanted to see all the Coalition’s component parties unite in the spirit of ‘pisompuruan’ (unity).

“If each and every one of the BN component parties are committed to the spirit of ‘pisompuruan’, I am confident and believe that the Coalition’s strength will remain strong,” he said adding that Malaysia’s diversity of its people is its strength.

Najib said he would ensure Sabah continued to develop and progress in tandem with the progress and development achieved by other states in the peninsular.

The Prime Minister therefore, denied claims and accusations by a former BN leader that the ruling party was not democratic because during that particular leader’s administration, hundreds of people were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

“Now that person is claiming I am not democratic. Who is more democratic, the person who had detained hundreds under ISA before? Now he is claiming others are not democratic,” he said.

Najib said the people now could not be fooled because they are wise and know the difference between glass and precious stone. Adding, “I am humble… I did not say I am perfect, but the person who was not perfect should not say others are not perfect.”

Najib also spoke about the need for BN leaders to go to the ground to meet the people, as they are the ones who will determine who they want to govern the country.

“Don’t focus on official programmes only. We must be with the rakyat and feel their pulse. The splinter parties may not win but we can lose the election. It is ours to lose, not for them to win.

“But if we do it right, we will win,” he said.

On the issue of seats allocation in the 14th general election, the BN chairman stressed that those requesting for seats must ensure that they can deliver them to the coalition.

“It is not the number of seats contested but the number of seats you can win. There is no use to be given the seats if you cannot win,” he said, adding that the voters should never be underestimated.

He also urged Malaysians to look forward and envision the bigger picture so as to fulfil the agenda of becoming a class one nation, adding that Malaysians must not be trapped and embroiled in minor issues because such action would only result in the population losing the race to other countries that are ready to move forward.

“We have a big agenda. We do not want to be a second rate country, no. We don’t want to be a mediocre country. We want Malaysia to be among the best, among the best nations on this earth.

“That is why I had proposed the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) agenda. TN50 is a dialogue process from the grassroots. What is the objective? The objective is to determine the road map to place Malaysia at the peak of success and become a ‘first rate nation’ that all of us can be proud of,” said Najib.

According to Najib, Malaysians must always look forward and as for him as the Prime Minister, he would continue to be open minded and humble when handling grievances and requests of the people to ensure the bigger agenda is achieved.

On the issue of the illegal immigrants in Sabah, Najib said Malaysia had reached an agreement with the Philippines and would be sending back its citizens who had illegally made Sabah their home.

According to Najib, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte extended his cooperation on the issue during their recent meeting in Putrajaya.

“I told him I want him to take back as many illegal immigrants from the Philippines in Sabah. He agreed to accept them; this can be implemented. It is important to have this agreement. I cannot send them back without it. He has agreed and I am sure he will honour his commitment. This is an understanding at the highest level,” he added.

He said Malaysia is willing to loan out its naval ships to deport the illegal immigrants if the Philippines did not have enough vessels to take them home, and disclosed that the temporary detention centres in Sabah have exceeded their capacity with more than 7,000 illegal immigrants inside.

“We can start deporting those 7,000 back. When we have more space, then we can fill it up again. We will do this so we can achieve our ambitions of having Sabah for Sabahans,” he said.

Also present at the event were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, Upko acting president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, Upko honorary president and Malaysian ambassador to Vatican City, Tan Sri Bernard Dompok and leaders of BN component parties.