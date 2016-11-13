New sanitary landfill to be built at Opar RGC

KUCHING: A sanitary landfill with the necessary environmental features will be built within the Opar Rural Growth Centre (RGC) along the Bau-Lundu road.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said an area covering about 200 hectares was approved last year for the construction of the Level 3 sanitary landfill.

He said the project would be implemented in stages with survey works on road alignment leading to the site started last year.

“Depending on the availability of fund, which the Bau District Council and Lundu District Council have to secure, one cell that cost between RM2 and RM3 million, can be completed within 18 months,” he said recently.

Penguang said the construction of this landfill was a long term solution for the solid waste management problems both for Bau, Lundu as well as all the surrounding settlements including Serikin and Biawak.

A Level 3 sanitary landfill normally includes leachate collection system, in which the bottom of the landfill is typically designed so that its bottom surface is sloped to a low point, called a sump.

This is where any liquid that are trapped inside the landfill-known in the waste industry as leachate – are collected and removed from the landfill.

The leachate collection system is said to consist of a series of perforated pipes, gravel packs and a layer of sand or gravel placed in the bottom of the landfill.

Once the leachate is removed from the sump, it is typically pumped or gravity-flowed to a holding tank or pond, where it is either treated on site or hauled off site to a public or private wastewater treatment facility.

For now, wastes collected in Bau are disposed of at the dump site near Kampung Skiat Lama along Jalan Jambusan.

Over the years, the dump site had been in the news for all the wrong reasons, getting on the nerves of villagers around the area for quite some time.

The dump site has actually reached its maximum capacity that the daily wastes disposed at the site have to be buried with earth.