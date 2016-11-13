Number of organ, tissue donors still low

TAWAU: The number of organ and tissue donors in the country though encouraging, is low compared to other countries.

National Organ Donation Public Awareness Action Committee chairman Tan Sri Datuk Lee Lam Thye said as of Oct 30, only 23,428 had pledged to donate their organs this year compared to 49,758 pledges last year which is the highest since 2006.

He said the organ donation roadshow in Sabah was one of the activities carried out by the action committee in order to raise awareness, especially in the state, to be organ donors.

“There is an increase in the number of organ donor pledges year after year, but there is still more effort to do, not only from the Ministry of Health, but from NGOs and private companies. Organ donation issue is not a health issue or medical alone. It is a community issue, as patients who wait for organs can only be saved through transplants from others,” he said yesterday when launching the Sabah Organ Donation Roadshow 2016 at Tawau Municipal Council Multi-purpose Square.

He said false news on social media about the issue of child abduction, white van, organ trafficking, awful organ harvesting that were spread without getting any verification from the authorities such as the police, had caused trauma to the community to donate organs.

The community thought organs could be taken so easily.

In fact, the process is not easy.

“Thanks to the police as recently, a number of individuals who had spread the false news on organs taken from children who had been kidnapped had been detained,” he said.

Lee said taking care of health and lifestyle were important in order to create a healthy community.

Each year the government has allocated a lot of budget to help ease the burden of the people especially kidney patients undergoing haemodialysis.

He said among the major obstacles in organ donation was the wrong impression with respect to donating organs, assumption that religion forbids it, and not knowing the intention of other family members.

“Through the awareness week, this as well as the road campaign motto ‘let’s talk’, we invite all members of society to talk about organ donation and find out about organ donation from volunteers. Then, discuss with family members. Notify intention in the event of wanting to be an organ donor so other family members know what to do later.

“I call upon the community to get the correct information on organ donation in order that misconceptions and awkward feeling in discussing the matter can be minimized.

“To all the people of Malaysia, organ donation is noble. I urge all Malaysians to come and register as an organ donor this day and let your family members know to ensure your pure intention will be achieved one day,” he said.

As of Oct 30, the number of Malaysians that have vowed to donate their organs after death stands at 366,548 people, which represents 1.2 per cent of the total population in Malaysia.

The breakdown in race: Chinese 157,651 (43.01%), India 85,692 (23.38%), Malay 102,387 (27.93%) and others 20,753 (5.66%).

The number of new pledges for the roadshows awareness week launched simultaneously in the country as of Oct 8, were 8,204 people, and for Sabah 992 people.

The best performance was in 2015 with a total number of 49,758 pledges for organ and tissue, an increase from 0.6 donation per million residents (PMP) to 1.0pmp.

However, the donation pledge rate is low compared to other countries – Spain 34.35 donation per million people(pmp), USA 25.49pmp, United Kinngdom 15.07pmp, Australia 11.33pmp and Singapore 5.00pmp.

For 2016, as of October 30, the number of organ and tissue donors saw a decrease, with only a total of 28 donors (Chinese 19, Indian 6 and Malay 3).

“Therefore, we need to multiply the efforts of at least to equal the achievement of 2015,” Lee said.

As of October 30, the number of patients who were waiting to get organ transplants in Malaysia were 20,644 people.

For kidneys, 20,679 patients, liver (6), heart (5), lungs (4), and, heart and lungs (6) patients.