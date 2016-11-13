Pandelela is state’s Sports Youth Icon

KUCHING: National diving queen Pandelela Rinong Pamg has been bestowed the Sports Youth Icon in the individual category at Sarawak state-level Youth Day celebrations here yesterday.

Kelvin Wan Kwong Wei received the Volunteer Youth Icon, Desmond Sagoh (Arts Youth Icon), Jong Yee Khie (Special Youth Icon), Dr Fauzan Sahdi (Skills and Innovation Youth Icon).

Sarawak Salam Foundation received the Volunteer Youth Association award. The other recipients were Petra Arts Group (Arts Association), Sarawak Innovative Youth Cooperative (Entrepreneur Association) and Sarawak Ten Bowling Association (Sports Association).

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to present the awards to the recipients.

Earlier in his speech, Manyin said the ministry had urged the federal and state government to build a youth and sports centre in Sarawak.

“The centre will facilitate efforts to gather talented youths to hone their skills and talents,” said Manyin.

He said the state government was aware of the need to develop the potential of youths to be more prepared for future challenges.

The government was aware of the importance of producing educated youths who would become agents of change and catalyst so that Sarawak and Malaysia could progress faster. — Bernama