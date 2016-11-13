‘PM just using delay tactics on MA63’

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s claim that he is open to discussions about the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is merely part of his delay tactics, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

According to See, Najib is merely repeating what he said two years ago.

“The federal government is clearly just applying delay tactics, continuing to make veiled and soothing promises to Sarawakians and Sabahans until the coming general election. This Umno-led BN federal government does not seem to be sincere in their pledges,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

The state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-chairman said the federal government should not be dragging its feet on the devolution of powers and returning of autonomy to the two Borneo states according to what was promised by the country’s founding fathers.

“The PM must answer to and act on those demands and representations made by Sabah and Sarawak. By repeating that the federal government is open to discussion today, the federal administration has betrayed the confidence and trust of those Sarawakians and Sabahans who have supported the Umno-led federal government.

“By continuing to ignore and downplay the wishes and demands of the Sabahans and Sarawakians, the federal government is doing so at their own peril. I do not think that anyone in any part of Sabah and Sarawak will be applauding such stale assurances with any enthusiasm anymore,” he said.

According to See, the next general election, which must be held before the end of June 2018, may see the two states deciding to vote for a new federal government.

“Between now and the dissolution of Parliament to pave way for the next general election, the present federal administration must be reminded that the Sarawak State Assembly had unanimously passed two motions demanding petroleum justice and autonomous powers for Sarawak for equitable development and better future for all Sarawakians and Sabahans.

“We have made clear representations against the Territorial Sea Act 2012, challenging its constitutionality in our attempts to safeguard Sarawak’s (and Sabah’s) territorial integrity, we had made specific representation to restore the position of Sarawak (and Sabah) as equals to the Federation of Malaya in our Confederation, and various specific demands for budgetary autonomy in finance which were provisions guaranteed under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

See called for an immediate open and transparent mechanism for the devolution of powers and returning of autonomy to East Malaysian states.