Point Walter – serenity in a Park

WHAT about a little local Aboriginal history and geography for you, suggested my retired teacher friend who only wants to be called Bea.

It was in the spur of the moment that friends decided to explore the Swan River or Derbal Yaragan which means brac-kish place of the turtle, a little more since we only had one more day in Perth.

We had been to some selected touristy places. Bea thought the estuarine park of Swan River would be worth visiting. And we reached Point Walter in just under half hour.

Situated in the Swan River, West Australia, the park is on the southern shore, and forms the western end of pretty and serene Melville Water.

It is popularly used for kite-surfing, windsurfing, fishing, passive recreation, swimming, diving courses, golf and picnicking.

The white and glittering sandbar and the adjacent landmass are a stark reminder of Miri’s Piasau spit.

The Piasau spit in Sarawak is a lovely geographical feature long deemed as a pretty golf and picnicking place by Mirians.

“Perth is a city with lots of hidden gems — it’s up to us to make the time to find them with friends, to enjoy our lovely nature here,” Bea, a nature enthusiast, said.

Most nature reserves and parks have many useful information stands, giving visitors, both foreign and local, plenty to read about.

Point Walter was named in 1827 by Sir James Stirling in honour of his older brother, Walter Stirling.

Sir James Stirling was the first governor of Western Australia. The Aboriginal name for the area is Dyundalup, which is Nyo-ongar for place of long white flowing hair — a reference to the white waves that crash onto the sandbar.

Along with the wider Swan and Canning River systems, the Point Walter area has great historic, cultural, economic and re-creational importance to Perth and Western Australia.

Our happy group started walking along the sandbar extending over 1km into Swan River. It was low water that day (some sections could be submerged during high tide).

“There is no need to be afraid, even if we walk slowly, the tide does not rise fast,” Bea reassured.

Most of us from Sibu would remember the many lives which were lost when children played in the sandbars of the Rajang many years ago.

Many coastal areas, including Miri, had claimed numerous lives when underwater currents arrived at inopportune times.

Joyful association

It was a joy to learn about the local history associated with Point Walter.

According to the local Aboriginals, the Beeliar family, who were part of the Whadjuk Nyoongars, the sandbar was the hair of the Charnok woman, Junda. The nearby cliffs at Blackwall Reach were her footprints.

Junda is said to have carried spirit children in her hair who, when they fell out, formed rocks.

When she reached Wave Rock (in the north), she jumped off it into the sky, with her hair forming the Milky Way and the spirit children forming the stars.

The Beeliars were of the Whadjuk group, one of 14 language groups inhabiting the Noongar lands (South West region).

Perth area and the entire Swan Coatal Plain were wilderness and native vegetation grew right down to the River’s edge 200 years ago.

It is so like Sibu where 200 years ago, thick jungles stretched from the little settlement right to the estuary of the Rajang.

Sibu is often compared to Perth by many community leaders and politicians who had been educated in Western Australia and the Rajang to the Swan River.

“Two hundred years ago, the Swan River would be full of fish and the water less salty than today. In those days, it was called DerbarlYerrigan, inhabited by the Waugal — the creation serpent that shaped all the land and waterways.” — (Bonny Wells)

Woman’s place

Traditionally according to local history, this area and the shoreline along the southern bank of the River was a women’s place that men would sometimes visit but not stay for long.

The men would cross the River by swimming the relatively short distance to the end of the sandbar, then walk the rest of the way along the sand.

So Point Walter was where the men and women would meet before moving as a group to other areas on the south side of the River.

The dreaming trail on the southern side of the River is the women’s trail and the dreaming trail on the north side is the men’s trail and the sandbar, stretching out from the point more than halfway across from the south bank of the River to the north, is the connection between these two trails.

The sandbar is a strand of hair of the Charnok Woman, a tall white-haired spirit woman from the time of creation whose hair became the Milky Way.

When the Charnok Woman passed Blackwall Reach, she left a strand of hair to become the long strand of white sand, extending out from the point, or else it floated down from the Milky Way.

The cliffs at Blackwall Reach are one of her footprints.This was the same spirit women spoke of throughout South West WA who collected spirit children and carried them in her hair, creating big rocks and stones across the land whenever the spirit children fell and hit the ground until eventually Kartakitch (Wave Rock, 350km east of Perth) was created.

She stepped onto Wave Rock and was launched up into the Milky Way where the spirit children she was still carrying in her long white hair scattered to become individual stars you can see in the night sky.

Blackwall Reach is known to the Aboringals as Jenalup, meaning The Place where Feet Make a Track.

It was a woman’s place, and when the group wanted to move to another part of the River, the men would swim across the river to the sandbank, where they would meet the women as it was a meeting place.

For the four of us, it was a wonderful experience, walking on the sandbar and watching, at the same time, the lovely black swans with their red beaks, and some seagulls.

Bird-watching

The brochure also says birds like Pied Oystercatchers, the Red Capped Plovers and the Fairy Tern could be sighted. Some of these birds might even have transited in the Kuala Baram Wetlands of Sarawak.

The local government has made a conservation effort with the campaign Don’t Buzz that Bird, telling people not to get too close to them.

There is a lovely café called Walters River Cafe, frequented by mothers and children.

Local teachers, according to Bea, bring their students here to study the geographical features and the birds. Even a simple nature walk would be very beneficial to the young minds.

Very interestingly, Point Walter has also another very interes-ting link dear to the heart of the writer.

Not many people know that Point Walter Recreation and Conference Centre was a centre initially set up as a migrant camp in 1948 until 1972 when it was used by the Education Department as a home for the Graylands Teachers College.

Since the 1980 takeover by the Youth, Sport and Recreation Ministry, it has been run as a recreation camp.

It underwent a renovation in 1986 and hosted members of the Costa Smerelda Yacht Club, an Italian syndicate, in what was part of the American Cup held in Fremantle. There were more subsequent renovations to provide what it has to offer today.

The area is under careful contract work to manage reversal of erosion, protect the beaches and grassed areas. The effort has been very commendable.

Bea said when bringing her foreign students to visit the place, she enjoyed herself tremendously even when she just still new to Perth.

Although her trips were mainly day trips, she said the accommodation provided by the centre is modern and functional and can sleep up to 124 people in six blocks.

There are 31 rooms with a maximum capacity of four bunk beds per room.

No self-catering

Unfortunately, no self catering is allowed at this centre. Besides, she pointed out that the PWRC (Point Walter Recreation and Conference Centre) has disability access and inclusive programmes.

And that is definitely a plus point. Some recreation programmes like abseiling, flying fox, archery and paddling can be modified to suit various disabilities.

This is the good thing about living in Perth. Most people at management levels are very wise about facilities for the disabled and even their careers.

Everywhere, carers and their loved ones get good reception and kindness. Some disabled who come alone in their mobile wheelchairs are really happy to move along and do things so independently.

Many of the disabled have come to Point Walter to see the birds and enjoy the wind and sunshine.

The jetty was empty that day because the weatherman had forecast a rainy afternoon. We were in luck to be able to finish the 1km walk along the splendid spit.

We also walked a bit into the bush area.

Bea laughingly told us the ‘bush’ is equivalent to the Sarawakian jungle.

It is lovely to note the place is a protected area along the foreshore and cliffs. The day has been slightly colder than the day before, hence no cyclists were in sight.

As it was getting colder we could not explore the bush any longer.

Bea told us further along the track there were also several lookouts built onto the cliffs! Swimming spots are at both ends of the cliffs.

Fremantle doctor

The Fremantle Doctor, the Freo Doctor or simply The Doctor, is the Western Australian vernacular term for the cooling afternoon breeze which blows from the sea.

It occurs because of the major temperature difference between the land and the sea.

The name was in use as early as the 1870’s. In Perth, the Freo Doctor brings a cooling effect in the summer. It can blow between 15 to 20 knots.

If it fails to blow, the temperature of Perth will go as high as 40 degrees in the summer.

As our group tried to walk a little faster back to car park, we felt the cold sea breeze blowing.

My first experience with the Freo Doctor was a pleasant one. The wind-blown hair on Asian heads and the nice warmth from appropriate spring jackets had definitely made the visit to Point Walter very memorable.

As we left the place, we said a little prayer to the spirits of the ancient people that we would have the blessing of a return trip.

We drove away with gratitude in our enlightened hearts, looking forward to seeing the Milky Way with new eyes.