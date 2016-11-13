Sarawak Energy staff run for health

KUCHING: A total of 120 runners recently participated in the Sarawak Energy’s Green Run 2016 to promote environmental awareness and encourage a healthy lifestyle among its staff.

Organised by Sarawak Energy’s Environment Division of Corporate Risk and HSE Department in conjunction with the Health, Safety and Environment Week, the run took place at the isthmus with Menara Sarawak Energy as the assembly point.

Themed ‘Go Green SEB’, the 5km run was flagged off by Mahmood Long, manager for the Environment Division representing Marconi Madai, Sarawak Energy’s general manager of Corporate Risk & HSE.

In his speech, Mahmood reminded participants that caring for the environment was everyone’s responsibility.

“It’s a shared responsibility to care and look after the environment. We need to realise that whatever we do impact the environment which was all the more reason to do our part to ensure a sustainable future for ourselves and our future generations.

“Aside from appreciating our surroundings, this run encourages an active lifestyle. Physical exercise is a good way to de-stress,” he said.

Prior to the run, a photography competition themed ‘Sarawak Energy with Nature’ was held for Sarawak Energy staff, requiring them to explore and appreciate the beauty of the environment, capturing the images creatively through the lens.

Previous initiatives in support of environmental conservation includes the department’s collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Department in mangrove planting to instil environmental awareness and educate the younger generation at Kuching Wetland National Park, Ramsar site last year.

The Corporate Risk & HSE Department showed its commitment to safeguard the environment by organising training from time to time with its other stations throughout the state on emergency responses and handling chemical spillage.