SJS Band to perform with top brass ensemble

THE St Joseph’s School Band (SJS Band) is poised to break new ground yet again with the fifth edition of its annual community concert to be held at Trinity Methodist Church on the evening of December 8.

The theme this year is A Brass Spectacular! — and what will make the experience memorable is that one of the world’s top brass ensembles from London, UK, will be performing with the School’s band at the concert.

The London band, known as Onyx Brass Quintet, is world-renowned for its virtuoso players, powerful sound, entertaining style, varied repertoire, and fun interplay with the audience.

BBC Music Magazine has described the group — a resident ensemble of Imperial College, University of London — as ‘easily the classiest brass ensemble in Britain’, while Gramophone has hailed them as ‘some of the most thrilling chamber brass-playing of its kind’.

Education is a large part of the remit of Onyx Brass with their workshops and master-classes, ranging from Primary School to Juilliard School.

High collaboration

SJS Band director June Ling said a special aspect of the programme this year was the high degree of collaboration both behind-the-scene and onstage.

SJS Band will work closely alongside the Quintet in the days leading up to the concert where they will be performing together for much of the evening.

She believed with extra guidance and coaching from Onyx Brass’ experts through rehearsals, the resultant chemistry from the collaboration bewteen the two musical groups would make for an even more powerful and integrated performance.

Parents of the students will see the months of preparation by their sons and daughters coming to fruition when they perform with confidence and finesse alongside the guest musicians.

Programme coordinator Jonathan Fox added insights from his background in classical music as principal percussionist of the Singapore Symphony by explaining the nuances of a brass quintet.

“Until you’ve actually seen a brass quintet in person, you would never know the sheer entertainment value of a brass group. Onyx has been carefully selected for this collaboration because of its sophistication and accessibility. The audience will be delighted by its phenomenal playing and engaging personalities,” he explained.

Annual event

Ling said the SJS Band’s Dec concert had become an annual event for the School in Kuching where international artistes had also always been featured.

“It’s now one of the entertainment highlights of the city which many people are looking forward to every year.”

She said SJS Band had a history of about 120 years, adding that St Joseph’s was the first school in Sarawak to have its own band.

The Band made its debut at a prize-giving ceremony in 1897. At that time, it was conducted by Father Driessen and played regularly at school functions.

In 1907, under Father Van Heyden, the Band toured Mukah District and performed before large appreciative audiences.

In recent years, SJS Band had pushed the artistic envelope in Malaysia by being among the first to employ pit percussion, thematic shows, classical music and a full colour guard.

World-renowned arrangers, instructors, and clinicians such as Jim Casella, Ed Devlin, Gifford Howarth and Neil Larrivee, and more recently, Thom Hannum, Alex Perez, Michael Huebner, have consistently collaborated with the group.

Now, the Band’s programme, directed by June Ling and coordinated by Jonathan Fox, is exploring new realms, including wind ensemble, indoor colour guard and concert collaborations with well-established artistes, both within Malaysia and abroad.

Proud record

SJS Band has a proud record of artistic and competitive successes.

In 2006, the marching category of the Band was the Malaysian national champion while between 2000 and 2010, it was the Sarawak State champion nine times.

In 2012, the Band performed to a packed house at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music (Singapore) in collaboration with Conservatory students and international artists.

In 2013, the ensemble celebrated the School’s 131st anniversary with a first-place finish at the German Open Championships in Chemnitz, Germany.

In 2015, the Marching Band was dubbed grand champions at the prestigious Yamaha Cup in New Jersey, USA, sweeping all captions.

Asked how she, as a band director, felt about the school band’s achievements, Ling replied: “It’s never only about achievements. Holistically, it’s more about learning how to do things better year by year.

“I’m very grateful to all the expert instructors who for the love of this activity, have come to share their expertise and help the Band students and programme grow artistically.

“It’s about providing a quality music and drill education to our students who would learn to play a musical instrument or perform a drill-show at a level of excellence, required by the musicians of international stature who are teaching them.

“I’m immensely thankful for the Band family comprising dedicated band teachers, committed band parents and alumni of the school, led by Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who have been giving the Band students unfailing support over many years to enable them to improve year after year.”

Dedication and hard work

Ling said the dedicated band students worked extremely hard under some of the best local and foreign music and drill instructors, adding that they worked long hours to attain a high level of performance and were aware success could not be separated from sustained hard work.

“They gained a lot of knowledge in music and loved the customised music and drill books arranged for them to perform.

Besides, they learned the importance of attending all practice sessions. They have come to realise if any one of them is left behind in their standard of performance, the progress of the whole group will be affected.”

She explained the students, in working with instructors and peers from different backgrounds, would also learn the virtue of respecting and appreciating one another’s unique differences.

“By cooperating with one another to achieve the same mission and vision, that stringent condition which demands of them to uphold a very high degree of teamwork, serves as a natural process to help them build a lasting comradeship and friendship.”

Then again, there are lots of other things the students can learn such as juggling between band practices and studies, coping with high stress situations, organising venues for practice, doing warm-ups, arranging for travels, packing and transporting instruments, preparing for fund-raising and other living skills not taught in the classroom.

Community support

According to Ling, support from the local community is also very important to the Band’s success.

This is part of the reason why every year, the School presents a programme that invites some world-class entertainers to share their talents and entertain the supportive Kuching community.

Even Dr Sim used to say it was not often such sophisticated artistry arrived at our doorstep right here in Kuching.

He said the local community had always heard about SJS Band performing so well overseas, yet never had had the chance to see them in action because not everyone could afford to fly out to see their performances abroad.

“So why not give the local community the opportunity to see them perform. After all, they are supported by the local community. This Concert (Dec 8) is a chance for the local community to enjoy.

“That’s why the Band performs one night for the local community in December each year as a way of giving back,” Dr Sim said.

According to Ling, concert tickets are almost sold out. For more information, call SMK St Joseph (082-240 885) and St Joseph Private School (082-414 575).