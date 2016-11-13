State proposes setting up Youth and Sports Village

KUCHING: A proposal to establish a Youth and Sports Village in Sarawak will be forwarded to the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and state government.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said the village would serve as a centralised training centre for talented young individuals.

“As of today, we don’t have that, and it is very costly to train people because we cannot afford to send coaches all over the place. Once we have it, they can all be sent to the centralised village,” he said when opening the state-level Youth Day 2016 on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem yesterday.

“My ministry is putting up the proposal to the ministry in Kuala Lumpur and the state government.”

He said the ministry would also focus on programmes that help youths with a balance of Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), Adversity Quotient (AQ) and Spiritual Quotient (SQ).

He noted that despite having a high IQ, some individuals did not have successful careers as they lacked the skills to cope with emotions and adversity.

According to him, youths in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Germany and Italy had gone beyond competitive sports, and he called on youths in Sarawak to also take up new challenges and rise above the crowd.

He said they could strive to become world-renowned artists or sports personalities instead of just being ‘jaguh kampung’ (village hero).

“We cannot be stagnant because we have to move forward. You are the backbone and the future leaders of the nation.”