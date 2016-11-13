Support level broken, more downside seen for FBM KLCI

The market was volatile during the US presidential election last Wednesday and continued to be volatile throughout the remainder of the week. Donald trump has been unexpectedly elected and markets fell. However, the markets immediately rebounded on Thursday and the US Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to its historical high.

Last Friday, the Malaysian ringgit fell sharply against the US dollar and other currencies and this caused the FBM KLCI declined to its lowest level in four-and-a-half months. The Bank Negara has to intervene by advising offshore trading to sensible after the ringgit fell to RM4.50 to a US dollar. The FBM KLCI declined 0.9 per cent in a week to 1,634.19 points last Friday. The ringgit was at RM4.36 Friday evening.

Trading volume has increased last week as compared to the previous week. The average daily trading volume last week was 1.8 billion shares as compared to 1.6 billion shares two weeks ago. The average trading value rose from to RM2.3 billion from RM2.1 billion two weeks ago. Total market valuation shrank RM11.7 billion from the previous week to RM1,668.2 billion last Friday.

Foreign institutions continued selling last week and intensified last Friday as the ringgit fell. Net sell from foreign institutions last week was RM801 million and net buy from local institutions was RM801 million. The Malaysian ringgit weakened against the US dollar from RM4.20 per US dollar to RM4.36 last Friday.

Decliners beat gainers four to one in the FBM KLCI. The top gainers for the week were RHB Bank Bhd (three per cent in a week to RM4.76), YTL Corporation Bhd (two per cent to RM1.56) and Malayan Banking Bhd (1.7 per cent to RM7.80). The top decliners were British American Tobacco (M) Bhd (5.9 per cent to RM45.06), Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd (5.2 per cent to RM1.46) and AMMB Holdings Bhd (5.1 per cent to RM3.95).

Asian markets were generally bullish especially after the US election as confidence was boosted by the DJI climbing to historical high. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 2.3 per cent in a week to 3,195.88 points last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2.8 per cent to 17,374.79 points. Singapore’s Straits Times rose one per cent to 2,814.60 points. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent in a week to 22,531.09 points

US Market was bullish and US dollar strengthened after Donald Trump was elected as president and the republicans dominated the senate and congress. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to historical high, increasing to 5.4 per cent in a week to 18,847.66 points last Friday. London’s FTSE100 rose 0.7 per cent in a week to 6,729.73 points and Germany’s DAX Index shed 4.1 per cent to 10,665.04 points.

US dollar strengthened against major currencies as the market is expecting the president-elect to bring US industries overseas back to the US and hence there has been a flow of money in to the US late last week from some countries including Malaysia. The US dollar index futures increased from 96.9 points to 98.7 points last Friday, the highest since last January this year.

Gold fell as investors rushed back to hedge their bet on the US dollar. COMEX gold fell six per cent in a week to US$1,227.40 ounce. Crude oil (Brent) continued to decline, falling 2.4 per cent in a week to US$ 44.52 per barrel. Crude palm oil in Bursa Malaysia was weighed down by lower crude oil prices and its third month futures contract fell two per cent in a week to RM2,734 per metric ton.

Two weeks ago, the FBM KLCI broke below the support level at 1,650 points on Friday but the index rebounded. However, the index failed to climb above the short term 30 and 200 day moving averages at 1,665 points and the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. The index then fell below the support level again late last week. This indicates stronger selling pressure and the index recorded lower weekly lows.

Momentum indicators like the RSI and Momentum Oscillator indicators continued to fall. This indicates that the bearish momentum is gaining traction. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is below its moving average and the FBM KLCI is trading at the bottom band of the Bollinger Bands. The expanding bands also indicate strong bearish momentum.

With the new found strength in the bearish trend, we expect the index to decline this week. The next support level to test is at 1,610 points and the changes of falling to this level if the FBM KLCI is unable to climb above 1,650 points. ringgit is expected to get weaker and this could boost export oriented companies including furniture makers and steel making companies as industrial metal prices continued to increase.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.