Take interest in country’s future, graduates told

KUCHING: Graduates are urged to take interest in the country’s future for they will be the ones who will build and steer this nation for the better.

Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the future of Malaysia was in the hands of educated young people.

It was for this reason, he added, that Malaysia had laid out the Higher Education Blueprint 2015-2025, emphasising how the sector should be transformed to produce graduates of calibre.

Lo said this in his address at the Nusantara Information Technology Institute’s (NIIT) 15th graduation ceremony held at the Islamic Information Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here yesterday.

A total of 60 graduates received their diplomas in Accountancy, Business Management and Information Technology at the function.

Lo praised NIIT College for playing a very important role in helping the country realise the targets set in the Blueprint 2015-2025.

NIIT College which practised outcome-based approach for the delivery of all courses under every programme, he said, would enhance and enrich the students’ learning experience and foster personal development and responsibility.

“NIIT graduates are knowledgeable, responsible, socially aware, good team players, efficient problem solvers and can communicate effectively,” he said.

Lo also reminded the graduates to embrace life-long learning, not only for their future career and professional life but also in other aspects of life ‘because graduation is but one step towards their goals’.

“Travel and take an interest in the future of our country because you have much to offer and much to gain.

“Continue to persevere and be committed in your pursuit of excellence. It will stand you in good stead when it comes to the challenges that lie ahead. Set your goals and sail steadfastly towards them,” he said.

Meanwhile, NIIT managing director Anderson Voon reminded graduates that all accomplishments achieved during their course should be taken as starting points for further achievements.

“The future is always exciting, promising and challenging when we are prepared to take it in our stride. What you will be tomorrow depends on what you do today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loh Jin Yee received the Best Student Award (School of Accounting and Business), Jong Shao Ching (Best Student Award – School of Science and Computing), Amanda Choo Ming Cheah (Outstanding Achievement Award and Regal Best Scholar Award) and Ting Ying Hii (Outstanding Sportsman Award).

NIIT College chief executive Dr Paul Lau Ngee Kiong and its Academic Board advisor Prof Dr Andrew Tion Hock Seng were among those present.