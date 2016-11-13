Teen feared drowned at Damai Beach

KUCHING: A 19-year-old student is feared to have drowned at sea near Damai Beach here today.

The victim, identified as Aslam Husaini, was said to be playing with two other friends when they accidentally fell into the sea.

The incident happened at around 10am when the victim was reported to have failed to emerge after falling, whereas his friends managed to swim to shore.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department (Bomba), a search and rescue team has been dispatched to the reported area to locate the victim.

The victim, from Sibu, was one of the 46 students taking part in recreational activities at Damai Puri Resort.

The group of students was accompanied by three teachers from Madrasah Darul Ulung Al-Fatah, Jln Depo.

The search and rescue effort is still on-going as of 1.30pm.