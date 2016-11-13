Time for reality check on Sabah’s special rights

KOTA KINABALU: It is time for a reality check to carry out a thorough review to restore Sabah’s special rights agreed upon the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that are not incorporated into the Federal Constitution, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

Teo also called for a review of the annual special grant to Sabah and proposed to the Federal Government to transfer its entitlement of five per cent cash payment of the gross value of oil production in Sabah to the State, thereby increasing the State’s entitlement to 10 per cent.

He said Sabah was one of the five parties to MA63, together with the United Kingdom, Federation of Malaya, Singapore and Sarawak.

Among others, the many special safeguards and protections for Sabah and Sarawak, especially on our revenue rights and financial provisions based on the recommendation of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report dated February 27, 1963 were incorporated into MA63 and subsequently enshrined in the Federal Constitution via the passing of Malaysia Act 1963, he said.

Some of the special safeguards and protections for Sabah and Sarawak are the use of English language in our civil courts and State Legislative Assemblies; and no amendment shall be made to the Constitution without the concurrence of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of the State of Sabah and Sarawak if such amendment concerns matters in relation to the constitution and jurisdiction of the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak and the appointment, removal and suspension of judges of that Court; matters in relation to State’s legislative powers, executive authority and the financial arrangements between the Federation and the State.

“If we look at the provisions which spell out the legislative powers of the Parliament and State Assemblies, in addition to the state list applicable to all states of the Federation, there is a supplementary state list for Sabah and Sarawak.

“This simply means that the East Malaysian States have more law making powers than states in the peninsula,” Teo said in his policy speech at the 27th LDP Congress at SM Kian Kok here yesterday.

The congress was officiated by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Apart from capitation grant and road grant and revenue assigned by the Federal Government which are applicable to all states of the Federation, Teo said Sabah and Sarawak were entitled to special grants and additional assignment of revenue as provided in the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which clearly shows that Sabah and Sarawak have more revenue rights than the 11 states in the peninsula.

“In view of the above, though Sabah and Sarawak are called States, in substance we are different from the 11 states in the peninsula.”

To some extent, though our rights were diluted partially due to acts of our own State’s past leaders, Sabah still maintains jurisdiction and autonomous power such as land and natural resources, local government, immigration, native law and custom, marriage and divorce, succession, ports and harbours, railways, water supplies and services, he said.

Therefore, Teo said due recognition must be given to Sabah and Sarawak that we are more autonomous than the states in the peninsula, albeit not fully autonomous.

“Although we have gained independence for 53 years, rich in natural resources and are armed with more powers, when a Sabahan just take a 2.5 hours flight to the West, he or she will invariably find that we are far behind in public infrastructure, amenities and services. Therefore, there is an increasing number of Sabahans questioning as to whether we have been shortchanged.”

“It is therefore timely for a reality check to carry out a thorough review to restore Sabah’s special rights agreed upon under MA63 but were somehow not incorporated into the Federal Constitution, if any; to reinstate Sabah’s special rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution but were either eroded or removed without the approval of the State Government; and to discuss issues related to the devolution of powers from Federal to the State.”

Teo said the party welcomes the setting up of the National Committee on Sabah’s and Sarawak’s constitutional rights jointly chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Amand and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, which shows the Federal Government under Najib’s leadership is receptive to the voices of Sabah and Sarawak.

Teo added that as provided by Article 112C of the Federal Constitution, Sabah is entitled to an annual special grant of an amount equivalent to 40 per cent of the increase in net revenue derived by the Federal from Sabah compared with such net revenue which would have been derived in 1963 had the Malaysia Act been in operation in that year.

As provided in Article 112D, he said such special grants are subject to mandatory review by the Federal Government and State Government every five years.

“However, it is most disappointing to note that after the first review in 1969 where the amounts for the subsequent five years were determined, there has not been any review thus in breach of the Federal Constitution.

“Because of that, the amount of annual special grant for Sabah stays at RM26.7 million since 1974 till today.”

In view of the huge amount of revenue derived by the Federal Government from Sabah in the forms of income tax, petroleum income tax, import/export and excise duties and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Teo pointed out that the mere annual grant of RM26.7 million is pittance, as compared to the amount that could have been deduced when applying the said formula.

“Therefore, the special grant must be reviewed and revised to give effect to the Federal Constitution.”

In so far as oil revenue is concerned, by an agreement dated June 14, 1976 made between Sabah Government and Petronas, the cash payment payable to the State Government was fixed at 5 per cent of the gross value of the oil production in Sabah, he said.

“In line with the move to empower Sabah and Sarawak, I propose that the Federal Government’s entitlement of 5 per cent cash payment be transferred to the State, thereby increasing the State’s entitlement to 10 per cent.

“Such move will not affect the cost of oil, thus will have no effect on the viability of Petronas’s business operation at all.

“As the 100 per cent shareholders of Petronas, the Federal Government will still have the rights to dividends as well as revenue in the form of petroleum income tax imposed on Petronas,” he added.

During the congress, LDP has also resolved to urge BN to uphold the spirit of consensus and power sharing in that no single party should dominate in the distribution of the 13 additional state seats, as well as to fully support the initiative taken by the Sabah State Government to restore the diluted State rights.

The party also resolved to urge the State and Federal Governments to give due recognition to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC); and to urge the Federal Government to expedite the implementation of price standardization between East and West Malaysia to lessen Sabahans’ financial burden following the price hike in cooking oil and fuel.

