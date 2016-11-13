Time to focus on technical education

MIRI: The current shortage of skilled and technical workers in the state does not mean it is too late for Sarawak to focus on technical and vocational education.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the state government is very much aware of the current situation and is working to rectify it.

“We are very much aware of the importance of technical education in our quest for industrialisation. We don’t have enough people to man our industries because we have not been emphasising on technical education; nevertheless, it is not too late for us to focus on technical and vocational education so we can meet the needs of thousands of technical hands in our industries, particularly in Samalaju,” he said in a speech read by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the 18th Petronas Technology Institute (Instep) Convocation yesterday.

He stressed the people need to change their mindset towards technical education because technical jobs also pay well.

Adenan warned Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers that the certificate alone is not enough to secure a good-paying job.

He thanked Petronas for committing to invest RM420 million until 2019 to provide technical vocational education and training in Sarawak.

The Chief Minister also noted that the state has agreed with Petronas on seven points regarding the employment and training of Sarawakians in the oil and gas (O&G) industry.

“We agreed that for Petronas operations in Sarawak, priority should be given to Sarawakians who are qualified. Vacancies are to be advertised in newspapers and if no Sarawakians are suitable for the job, Petronas should consult the state government.

“Petronas has agreed to provide up to 50 places for Sarawakians to do undergraduate studies at Universiti Teknologi Petronas at Tronoh in Perak,” he said.

Adenan said Petronas also agreed to intensify technical training for Sarawakians and enrol more Sarawakians in its training centres nationwide.

The state government has also accepted Petronas’ working plan to increase the number of Sarawakians employed in the state.

“Management level from 33 per cent to 60 per cent, managers from 41 per cent to 60 per cent, executive from 48 per cent to 75 per cent, while maintaining non-executive positions at the current 95 per cent,” he said.

As of August, there were 3,880 Sarawakians employed by Petronas in the state compared to 1,310 non-Sarawakians.

Adenan also congratulated all 385 graduates for successfully completing their training.

“All Sarawakians should be given a fair chance to be trained and become employable in the O&G industry,” he said, adding that the state should not lack O&G professionals and technical personnel as Sarawak has the oldest O&G industry in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Petronas Group of Human Resource Management senior vice-president Datuk Raiha Azni Abdul Rahman said Petronas remains committed to capability building despite challenges in the O&G industry.

She noted that Petronas would continue its capability building efforts to sustain an adequate pool of skilled and competent workers to meet current and future manpower requirements.

“Although challenged by a prolonged low oil price environment, Petronas’ commitment to education and human capital development in Sarawak remains unwavering, as we strongly believe that talents are the essence of progress and we adopt a long term view and approach in building and fortifying talents,” Raiha said.

She said Petronas is pleased to be an integral part of the state government’s efforts to accelerate growth with the allocation of RM420 million in strategic initiatives to holistically support the state in its quest for progress.

“Petronas contributions towards education and human capital development have transformed the lives of more than 5,000 Sarawakian students and have contributed towards the setting up of 15 institutions of learning.

“These include the construction of a new Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Bintulu and two rural hostels to cater for the educational needs of students in rural areas,” she said.

A total of 385 Sarawakians graduated and received their Instep qualifications at the event.