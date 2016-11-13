Treat of Indian cuisine, song and dance at Deepavali do

MIRI: Being a minority group in the city did not stop the Indian community through the oldest club in the city, Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) from holding Deepavali or Diwali celebration which turned out to be a lively affair.

The multi-racial club members and their families along with other guests couldn’t ask for more. Besides enjoying Indian traditional cuisine they were treated to dances and songs.

Among the signature Indian food served were chapatti, mutton pratal, dhall, potato masala and vadai.

Among the performers were Dr Vimal Jai Raman and Subhashini who performed Indian classical dance and songs.

Miri Indian Association (MIA) members executed a Punjabi Folk Dance — Gidha and Bhangra while Japji and friends did a modern Indian dance.

GCM staff from various races impressed the audience with two modern Indian dances while young and old joined in an open dance floor session at the closing of the celebration.

There were also a lucky draw and karaoke session.

Earlier before dinner oil lamps were lit in a spirit of Deepavali or Festival of Light which is victory of good over evil.

Club secretary Vincent Lu led the management committee members including the organising chairperson Vivian Sheila in lighting the lamps.

Among those present were MIA president Councillor Karambir Singh and club manager Murugayah Veloo.

Lu in his speech said the Deepavali celebration was held in line with GCM’s focus on being a family club that organised various activities and programmes for its multi-racial members and the public in Miri to interact and promote understanding.

He also announced the recent approval of the GCM amendment, making it an independent club.

“Hence, we need to set our own destiny to move forward and I strongly believe it can be achieved with members’ support,” he said.

Queried further by thesundaypost, Lu said with the amendment, the club now has two types of membership — transferable (new) and non-transferable.

Transferable membership fee is RM5,000 in addition to RM500 deposit while non-transferable fee is RM2,500 plus RM500 deposit and it included all family members irrespective of their numbers.

Currently, the club has 700 members and they target to have 1,500 by next year.

“Those wanting to become members have to do so soonest as we will stop at 1,500 or 1,200 members as we want members to have optimum benefits,” Lu added.

He said another new feature of the club is the election of president in the next general meeting (AGM) from any member, instead of Petronas or Shell, as chairman.

The next AGM is in March 2017.