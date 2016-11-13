Use of restructuring alternatives to meet needs of rural folk

KANOWIT: The Ministry of Public Utilities will undertake restructuring alternatives for projects to meet the basic needs of Sarawakians, particularly those in rural areas.

Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said his ministry had created programmes such as Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (SARES) to use alternative energy technology to provide electricity supply to remote communities difficult to connect to the main electricity grid.

“So far, 48 areas have been implemented with the SARES programme this year and, hopefully, it could be energised before end of December.”

“For next year, we have more than 70 areas for SARES implementation, having implemented it in more than 41,000 households in rural areas not connected to the grid,” he said.

He also revealed a programme to supply water, called Sarawak Alternative Rural Water Supply (Sawas).

“As for remote communities without road access or not feasible to be extended the standard water supply, an alternative system will be implemented through Sawas,” he told a press conference after a meet-the-people session held at Rumah Juckine Saing, Nanga Jagoi, Kanowit here yesterday.

Dr Stephen said the state government wanted to ensure development in rural areas was on par with that in urban areas.

He said the state government would come up with a RM1billion allocation every year to implement the many projects planned for rural areas, among them the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) to catch up in terms of infrastructure facilities like road, water, electricity and telecommunication.

“That is also part of our pledge in the last election. To make sure our catch-up plan becomes reality, we need to move fast, and we need help from everyone including wakil rakyat and people in rural areas.

“Thus, my ministry is working very hard to ensure all areas are supplied with electricity and water by year 2025.”

“The amount of money needed to supply water is RM50 million for 100 per cent coverage, and also for electricity and communication.”

“This is the thing I am working very hard on and we hope the federal government understand the need for rural folks to have basic facilities like urban areas,” he said.

He said the support of the people in rural areas for the Barisan Nasional (BN) was so strong that the wakil rakyat should reciprocate.

“The government realises this and we as the wakil rakyat acknowledge this. Thus, we

have to work even harder to fulfil the needs of the people,” he added.

Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Machan Assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Datuk Gramong Juna and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Petrus Igat Mathias were present.