Youth Icon awards presented at Youth Day opening

KUCHING: Hundreds of young people are taking part in the state-level Youth Day 2016 at the Indoor Stadium and its vicinity, a celebration which ends today (Nov 13).

The two-day event themed ‘Youths with vision will move our country forward’ aims to provide an avenue for the youths to interact with the community and their leaders in the spirit of solidarity.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to officiate at the opening ceremony held at Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the presentation of Youth Icon awards.

Recipients for the individual category are: Youth Icon (Volunteer) Award – Kelvin Wan Kwong Wei; Youth Icon (Arts) Award – Desmond Sagoh; Youth Icon (Special) Award – Jong Yee Khie; Youth Icon (Skills and Innovation) Award – Dr Fauzan Sahdi; and Youth Icon (Sports) Award – Pandelela Rinong. They were given RM2,000 each.

Recipients for the association category are:Youth Volunteer Association Award – Yayasan Salam Negeri Sarawak; Youth Arts Association Award – Kumpulan Kesenian Petra; Youth Entrepreneur Association Award – Koperasi Belia Inovative Sarawak (KOBIS); and Youth Sports Association Award – Sarawak Tenpin Bowling Association. They received RM3,000 each.

Meanwhile, activities held in conjunction with the Youth Day do include singing competition, buskers performance, youths and careers exhibition, Sarawak Youth Run 2016, auto show, traditional games, Millenia Youth Camp, Miss Sarawak Youth Contest 2016 and Mr Fitness Contest 2016.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus were also present at the function.