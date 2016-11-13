Youths are state, nation’s valuable assets — Adenan

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said youths of today are important members of society as they are the state and country’s valuable assets.

He said there are millions of young people who will shoulder vital roles in contributing their time, energy and skills to ensure Sarawak and Malaysia can progress.

“There are millions of young people who have the critical role to play in the lives of our young people and can leverage from their ability to develop themselves as future leaders at their community and even at state level,” he said in a speech read by Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, who officiated at the state-level Youth Day celebration on his behalf yesterday.

Adenan said youths can offer so much energy and vibrancy in efforts to achieve good progress and development but sometimes they also have big creative ideas that might contribute to the way the world works.

He said history has shown that visionaries are people who are ahead of time and are always thinking creatively out of the box, so to speak.

“Visionary youths of today have shown us that we need young people who can envision what the future may hold and that we need to come up with solutions in order to meet the future challenges head on,” he added.

“For that reason the state government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity has been working very hard for the benefit of our young people whom we hold close to our hearts,” he said.

The state government, he added had always tried its best to help young people to develop their true potentials so that they can make meaningful contributions to Sarawak and the nation.

The Chief Minister said among the challenges that need to be faced together is the ugly side of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Internet, which has been abused and manipulated by irresponsible quarters aiming to poison the minds of the people.

“Let us be clear that the government has no issue on the use of Internet and social media channels among the young people to contact friends, access knowledge, employment opportunities and entertainment or recreation purposes.

“But being responsible members of the society, young people must always exercise self-censorship and self-restraint in respect of performing their rights over the Internet,” said Adenan.

He said in Sarawak the government has always accepted and acknowledged the differences in opinion among the people including the younger generation, adding that the government had never tried to negate the opinions of young people just because they think differently. — Bernama