1,200 participate in Youth Day run, cycling event

Abdul Karim together with Youth Run and Youth Fun Ride participants posing for a group picture before their respective flag-offs.

KUCHING: Over 1,200 runners and cyclists braved a wet and windy morning to take part in the ‘Youth Run and Youth Fun Ride’ event yesterday.

The event was held at the Sarawak Sports Complex and organised by Ministry of Youth and Sports and Solidarity together with the Youth and Sport Department in conjunction with the state-level Youth Day.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah flagged off the Youth Fun Ride at 7am, followed by the Youth Run at 7.30am.

The objective of the event was to encourage the youth to lead a healthy lifestyle through various recreational activities.

Some 1,000 runners had to tackle a 5.8km route while about 200 cyclists had to endure a 26.5 km route.