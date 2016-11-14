18 months jail for Pandan MP Rafizi under OSA

KUALA LUMPUR: Pandan MP Mohd Rafizi Ramli was sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Sessions Court here today for two charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The PKR vice president received 18 months in jail on the first charge of unauthorised possession of page 98 of the 1MDB Audit Report.

He was found guilty of committing the offence at the Parliament building lobby in Jalan Parlimen here at 3pm on March 24, under section 8(1)(c)(iii) of the OSA 1972, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years on conviction.

Mohd Rafizi, 39, who is also PKR secretary-general received 18 months in jail on the second charge of exposing the content of the report at a media conference at the same place and time on March 28.

The charge under Section 8(1)(c)(iv) of the same Act, carries a jail term of up to seven years on conviction.

Judge Zulqarnain Hassan ordered the sentence to run concurrently and granted a stay pending Rafizi’s appeal to the High Court, and raised the bail from RM3,000 to RM5,000. – Bernama