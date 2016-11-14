46 including police brave wet conditions to pedal for a purpose

Some of the cyclists waiting for the event to start.

MIRI: Some 46 cyclists from all walks of life, including members of the Miri police bicycle club, took part in a community-based cycling event on Saturday night.

Other participants included cyclists from Masterpiece Cycling Club, Civil Defence Force (Miri JPAM), Brunei, Miri and other towns.

The event was organised by Miri police to build closer ties and improve communication with the local community.

The cyclists were flagged off by city police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat at 9pm during a ceremony at Miri police headquarters.

“We believe that the event, known as ‘Program Kayuhan Burung Pungguk – Ride Under The Moon’, can help us to build a strong connection with the people to help us in crime prevention efforts within neighbourhoods in the city,” said Khoo before the flag-off.

“Apart from being a healthy activity, it is also a community-based programme to enhance the public’s relationship with the force in line with the police motto “Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada (police and community undivided),” he added.

According to Khoo, the event was also a platform to strengthen camaraderie within the force apart from welcoming the younger generation to take part in their activities and helping to counter negative public perceptions of the police.

He said the police force and its personnel were transparent in their dealings with the community and called on members of the community to continue to support them in carrying out their duties to curb crime such as drugs and other negative

elements.

The cyclists began their 24km route from IPD Miri along the Miri-Pujut road before proceeding to Bulatan Saberkas, Bulan Sabit Road, Miri City Fan and back to IPD Miri.

The programme was organised through the joint efforts of ASP Ahmad Tarmizi, ASP Mohd Hurriyatul Fikri, Inspector Wik Kram, Inspector Mohd Said and Inspector Ameerul.