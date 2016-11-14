48 suspected horse-racing bookies held

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-four individuals, including two women, who were believed to be illegal horse-racing bookies, were arrested and cash amounting to RM269,988 was seized in an operation held at a horse race club in Ipoh, Perak.

Bukit Aman Special Task Force 3 for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) principal assistant director SAC Khairi Ahrasa said the operation dubbed ‘Ops Dadu Kelong’ began from 4.20pm and ended at 6pm on Saturday.

He said in a statement yesterday in the raid, police arrested another 24 individuals, which included seven women who assumed the role as ‘bankers’ (collecting bets and paying winnings) and two men who were ‘runners’. He said, the police also seized 34 mobile phones, six pouches, three pagers and three pieces of newspaper clippings on betting records.

“The bookies were caught red-handed receiving bets and disbursing winnings, while the record of the bets were jotted on their bodies and erased the moment the race ended,” Khairi added. — Bernama