66 pupils receive RM33,580.80 for early education

MIRI: Some 66 kindergarteners from Tadika Suria received a total of RM33,580.80 (RM508.80 each) in government grants on Saturday night.

The grants were presented by Assistant Minister for Tourism and Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

In his speech, Lee congratulated the pupils on their successful selection to receive the special government grant.

“The money is from the government to help parents–especially those from the middle and low income groups–to pay for their children’s preschool education.

“We hope that the money will be used wisely by parents to provide good preschool education for their children,” he said.

On another note, Lee reminded all kindergarten and Taska (nursery) operators here to register their centres to ensure that they are committed to providing the best quality childcare services and early education for their pupils.

“It is important to register and I urge all centres that have yet to register to do so immediately,” he said.

Also present at the function were Tadika Suria’s chairwoman Laura Ting and principal Chiew Xin Fung.