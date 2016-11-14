Association shares Deepavali joy with the aged

S. Karthikgehyen (left) together with Manogaran (second left) and the others jointly hand over the clothes to Rafidah, which were later distributed to the residents.

SIBU: The Ilayathalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Persatuan Peminat Bintang Kollywood Vijay Malaysia) brought joy and smiles to 45 residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu at a Deepavali celebration yesterday.

Even though it was held in a moderate scale, it has indeed brought fun to the residents as it was the first time that Deepavali celebration was held at the home.

“We are really touched with the warmth hospitality of members from the Ilayathalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam under their caring organising chairman S. Karthikgehyen.

“They have indeed brought joy and happiness to our residents here and it provides opportunity to personally experience the mood of Deepavali celebration,” said Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu assistant principal Rafidah Agat.

Rafidah, who spoke on behalf of Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu principal Uwieng Gimos, disclosed that the home had 45 residents, out of whom 23 were men and the rest were women.

Meanwhile, S. Karthikgehyen, who spoke on behalf of Persatuan Peminat Bintang Kollywood Vijay Malaysia president Sharmanath Raman, said they were very honoured to be able to share the joy of Deepavali with the residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu.

“Through this opportunity, we share the unique Indian foods by serving them with our Indian chicken curry, however, we made it less spicy so that they can enjoy it.

“Besides that, we also serve them with boiled chicken eggs, vegetables and of course the Deepavali cookies,” he added with a smile.

S. Karthikgehyen said their association would continue to hold similar activities in line with their effort to get closer to the communities of various races to further strengthen the spirit of unity.

Before the residents were served with the luncheon, a talk on diet was conducted by S. Karthikgehyen, who is a health Inspector with the Ministry of Health.

“The health talk is aimed at sharing some useful tips and knowledge on the importance of suitable type of foods to be consumed especially at their age,” he explained.

Later, S. Karthikgehyen together with other members including Sergent K. Manogaran, Kalaivanan, Santha Letchumi Parameswaran, Losshiny Marie and Deepavarmi Nayalinggam, among others, jointly handed over clothes, food and drinks to Rafidah to be distributed to the residents.