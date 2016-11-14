Latest News World 

At least two dead in New Zealand earthquake: PM

Updated map of New Zealand locating the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit New Zealand Sunday, and the strongest aftershocks. -AFP image

Updated map of New Zealand locating the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit New Zealand Sunday, and the strongest aftershocks. -AFP image

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND: At least two people were killed and more fatalities were feared after a powerful 7.8 earthquake struck New Zealand just after midnight Monday, Prime Minister John Key said.

Nearly seven hours after the first quake struck, the prime minister confirmed two fatalities, saying “we cannot rule out” that number will rise.

“At this point we are unable to give precise details of what caused those fatalities,” Key said, adding that communication problems made it difficult to get information from the affected areas of the South Island. -AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of