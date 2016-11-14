Bengoh Cultural Carnival 2016 a phenomenal success

KUCHING: The hosting of the Bengoh Cultural Carnival will be continued next year and following its phenomenal success, will be renamed Bengoh Cultural Festival.

This carnival that was held for the second time from Oct 29 to 30, attracted more than 10,000 visitors to the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS), Jalan Semadang-Bau, off Jalan Puncak Borneo, about 43km from here.

The carnival’s organising chairman, Rangen Jamang said they also planned to hold the festival earlier, either in May or June, in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak celebration.

He said the event’s programmes included the Miss Bengoh beauty contest, gong playing competition and traditional dance performances, which as usual, drew crowds.

Rangen said two well-received new activities were introduced at the carnival this time, a Malaysian Army exhibition and a blowpipe and catapulting competition.

First Division Infantry Commander Maj Gen. Datuk Stephen Mundaw, thanked the host for including the Army in the carnival and hoped that they would continue to do so in future.

Through the three-day exhibition, the Army showcased its weapons and hand-to-hand combat technique, survival tactics, as well as provided health and dental screening.

Meanwhile, state Public Health Assistant Minister and Mambong assemblyman, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the carnival was held to introduce Bengoh as a tourist destination, besides showing the local community’s rich culture and customs.

Jerip, who is also the patron of the carnival, suggested that the state government build a cultural centre and a four-wheel-drive race track at BRS as new tourism products of the area.

The permanent secretary of the Sarawak Tourism Ministry, Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer, commended the event, adding that the carnival which had the potential to attract more domestic and foreign tourists, should be continued in the future. — Bernama