Big plans for Tunoh, Masing tells constituents

Masing presents the birth certificate to a successful applicant.

KAPIT: The government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to develop Tunoh new township.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing disclosed this to a cheering crowd of some 300 people at the launching of the Mobile Outreach Programme (MOP) 2016 at Tunoh, Bukit Mabong District yesterday.

In view of this, he told the people to be prepared for economic transformation.

The new Bukit Mabong District covers the whole of Baleh state constituency and the Tunoh new township will be the district’s administrative centre.

“When Bukit Mabong was declared a new district in February 2016, RM600 million was allocated for the construction of a 40km road from Mujong to Tunoh. The road must be built first then the new township. This fund is available because of the proposed Baleh dam.

“The road from Mujong to Putai, about 73 km long, will cost RM1.4 billion. The Baleh bridge completed in November last year connects Kapit Town to Mujong. In the near future we can drive from Kapit to Putai about 100 km away,” he said, pointing out that the Baleh bridge and road served as catalyst to rural development.

“In the planning there are many economic activities – roads, township, government offices, clinic, school, police station, army camp, airport, etc.

“Be prepared for economic transformation and seize the business opportunities,” he told the crowd.

He hoped to see Tunoh town planned and developed by Dayak architects and engineers to feature the rich culture of the Dayak community.

“If we don’t do anything to develop Baleh, who else will do it? I want this place to be better and better in time to come. I call on civil servants to be committed and dedicated. Please be dedicated to help the rural folks to develop,” he urged.

Masing told the people that they were fortunate that the government had built a RM20 million solar-hybrid power plant to supply 24-hour electricity to them.

“It is free at Tunoh but at urban centres you have to pay for the electricity supply,” he said.

On Tunoh, the Baleh assemblyman said it has great potential to be developed.

“It has 50,000 hectares of flatland suitable for great varieties of crops. When developed properly, Tunoh can be the rice bowl of Sarawak because of the fertile soil,” he added.

Besides that, he further said, Tunoh is home to the 7,000-foot high Hose Mountain that covers some 200,000 hectares of forest reserve and Sungai Tunoh, which could become tourist attractions.

Commenting on the Mobile Outreach Programme, Masing noted that 13 government agencies led by Askar Wataniah 510 Sibu had set up booths at Rumah Tani Kudi to provide services to the five longhouses at Tunoh.

“Just now, I visited the dental, medical and Askar Wataniah Recruitment counters,” he said.

At the function, Masing presented floor tiles to Rumah Tani Kudi, birth certificates to two applicants and distributed vegetable seeds.

Deputy Commanding Officer of Territorial Army Regiment 510 based in Sibu Lieutenant Colonel Jagjit Singh, Captain Toby who is in charge of MOP, political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga, Cr Jantai Maseng, Pemanca David Dian, Penghulu Stewart Sawing, Penghulu Jampi Raweng, Penghulu Sallang Batang were among those attending the function.

Masing announced government grants of RM18,500 to Rumah Tani Kudi and RM10,000 for its Women Bureau.