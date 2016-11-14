Businessman sees red over recurring blackouts

MIRI: Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) has been asked to explain the recurring power outages (blackouts) which have affected certain businesses and residential areas in Taman Tunku, Riam and Morsjaya.

Petrol station owner, Johnny Tiong, who is in his 50s, said his station experienced three blackouts in two months which had affected his business.

“Last month, we experienced (blackouts) twice and the (most) recent was today (Saturday), and it was during peak hours.

“There are a lot of customers coming to the station from 6pm to 7pm and it is during this period that the blackouts occur, which why I need an explanation from Sesco,” he said, when contacted yesterday.

Johnny said he was puzzled as the outages always affected his area while other businesses including the shophouses at Morsjaya located opposite his premises experienced no power disruption.

“My customers got angry as they had come to the station to fill their fuel tanks. Due to the blackout, they could not do so and had to go elsewhere,” he added.

The inconsistent power supply has caused losses and inconveniences to businesses, customers and residents, he said.