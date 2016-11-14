Call for Native Court upgrade

Malanjum (sixth left, front row) and Dusit (seventh left, front row) with a section of the participants posing for a memorable group photograph.

KUCHING: Many Dayak intellectuals want to see the Native Court (or Mahkamah Bumiputera) to be upgraded in terms of its functions so that it can be on par with the Civil and Syariah Courts.

They agreed that many Dayaks still rely on the Native Court regarding various matters on traditional customs or justice; thus warranting the Native Court to play a greater role and to be relevant.

They said it was necessary for the Native Court of Sarawak to be in tandem with the similar Court in Sabah because of the similarities in terms of needs of the natives in these two states.

They were echoing what Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Richard Malanjum said in his keynote address at a workshop on issues surrounding the Native Court held at a hotel here on Saturday, which was organised by Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA).

Malanjum was guest-of-honour at the one-day workshop which saw the attendance of intellectuals and representatives from various interest groups.

“The Native Courts are still relevant considering that Sabah and Sarawak have an estimated Bumiputera population of four to five million that are still practising native customs,” Malanjum was quoted as saying by SDGA in a press statement.

When contacted for confirmation, SDGA president Dr Dusit Jaul said: “The workshop unanimously agreed that our Native Court must be raised to a level at least to be on par with the Syariah Court. This is line with our objective to have an independent judiciary system for the estimated Dayak population of three million including the Kadazan-Dusuns in Malaysia.”

Five main issues pertaining to the Native Court like Jurisdiction and Power of Native Court; Recognition of Marriage Based on Adat; Native Court and Land Administration; Issues arising from the Keynote Address and Paper presented and The Way Forward were discussed during the workshop.

Two papers were presented during the workshop. One of them was by the president of Native Court of Appeal Sarawak, Datu Thomas Akin Jelimin.

“The participants were divided into groups according to their area of expertise and exposure. Toward the end of the discussion, each of the group had to present their ideas or suggestions for the betterment of our Native Court,” SDGA said.

SDGA proposed that the state government immediately provide a proper office or meeting room for community leaders (Penghulu) to discharge their duties.

“Currently, according to their spokesperson, they do not have any proper room to settle issues related to the natives. His grievances were echoed by Temenggong Datu James Jimbun. He would really appreciate it if the state government could provide a better office or meeting place for them,” the statement added.

The statement also said most of the participants acknowledged that the workshop could be one of the best and would benefit the Dayak community, while also expressing their gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing for financing the workshop.

Among the 107 participants were Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcom Mussen Lamoh, political secretary to the chief minister and former senator Datuk Seri Doris Brodie, former deputy chief minister Dato Sri Daniel Tajem and Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak head Datu Nelly Tanggai as well as Temenggong James Jimbun and other community leaders and leaders of NGOs.

Sabah has gone a bit further in this matter as its Native Court has its own home in the form of a complex while Sarawak is still trying to figure out if it should have one.