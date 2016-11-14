CCM, Biocon launch Basalog to address affordable insulin therapy

KUALA LUMPUR: Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd (CCM) and India’s Biocon Ltd have launched Malaysia’s first insuline glargine biosimilar, Basalog, to address the need for affordable insuline therapy in the country.

The drug, which was developed by Biocon, has a long acting (24 hours) peakless human insulin analog, CCM said in a statement yesterday.

It also has met strenuous international tests and received approvals in highly-regulated markets such as

Japan, as well as offers therapy, which is cheaper and cost competitive.

“With an estimated 3.5 million diabetes patients in Malaysia, Biocon and CCM, as its marketing partner, hoped to improve diabetes management in the country,” CCM Group Managing Director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said. — Bernama

He said the company was committed to working together with the authorities and professional healthcare community to assist Malaysians and the government to reduce its healthcare expenditure on diabetes with the use of the cost effective, high quality biosimilar insulin.

In 2012, CCM’s subsidiary CCM Pharmaceuticals Sdn Bhd inked a strategic partnership with Biocon giving the company exclusive licence and distribution rights to market, sell and distribute a range of insulin products in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Basalog is recommended for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and has been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency. — Bernama