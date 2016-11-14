Chong to query Tanjung Manis Halal Hub investment, returns in DUN

KUCHING: The state government will be asked how much it had spent on the development and operating expenditure of Tanjung Manis Halal Hub and the revenue generated from this investment.

This question to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is one of 10 questions Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen has submitted for the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from Nov 21 to 30.

Disclosing this in a press statement yesterday, Chong added he would also ask for all the names of the companies investing in the Tanjong Manis Halal Hub, their amount of investments and the revenues that the government received from each of them.

Among the other questions he would also ask would be on the action or measure the state government had taken on the Territorial Sea Act, 2012 which, in the opinion of the Sarawak government, is unconstitutional and detrimental to the interest of Sarawak.

Chong will also ask for the total expenditure of the construction of the Tebedu Inland Port and its maintenance and the reason why it is not operating to its full capacity.

He would also ask why the profitable stevedoring service of Kuching Port Authority was outsourced to KPA Port Sdn Bhd which is controlled by an individual by the name of Nobel Pang Paul Gen who also controls the Tebedu Inland Port and state the detailed costs and benefit analysis of the exercise.

Among the other questions submitted by Chong is one on the revenue generated by LNG 1, LNG 2 and LNG 3 plants individually for the Sarawak state government in the years 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 in terms of royalty in lieu of compensation, paid out dividend and other payment (if any).

Chong, who is also Bandar Kuching MP and state DAP chief, said the state government had indulged itself in the rhetoric of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issues and neglected the daily sufferings of the people, and the corruption issues.

“As for us DAP, we are of the view though MA63 is an important issue, the most important issue is, nonetheless, the daily sufferings of the people due to the escalating costs of living and mismanagement of economy by the BN government.”

Chong said his questions therefore are intended to bring back the BN government’s attention to the plight of all Sarawakians.