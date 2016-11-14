CM commends PVTMS for its success

Wong (third left) and Ling (fourth left) cutting the cake to mark the 5th anniversary of PVTMS.

SIBU: Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association Sarawak (PVTMS) has been commended for being able to be on par with other associations in fighting for the welfare of its members throughout the state.

In giving this commendation, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said five years after its establishment, the association had carried out many charitable activities that led to improved services to its members.

“I want to take this opportunity to urge all newly retired army personnel to register as members to any related association so that their welfare will not be neglected.

“I also urge all the existing associations in the state to be united and always maintain the bonds of friendship with one another for their mutual interest,” he said in his address at the fifth anniversary of PVTMS at a leading hotel here on Saturday night.

His text of speech was read out by Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman.

According to the Chief Minister, the government would always take care of the welfare of the veterans as recognition of their contributions and sacrifices to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the country, especially during the communist insurgency and Indonesian confrontation.

“The government will never forget the sacrifices of the ATM veterans,” he added.

On a related matter, Adenan hoped that more Sarawakians would be given the opportunity to join the army, including enrolling at the University of National Defence of Malaysia (UPNM) and the Royal Military College (RMC), so that they could join hands in defending the country’s security and sovereignty.

To PVTMS, he hoped it would always strive to achieve success and become a strong organisation as well as be well respected in the country.

PVTMS president Thomas Ling Kui Eng was among those present.