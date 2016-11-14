Conduct ‘Needs Analysis’ before relocating flood victims — Rep

Idris (centre) visits the ‘victims’ at the flood evacuation centre drill.

SAMARAHAN: A state assemblyman has suggested that a ‘Needs Analysis’ must first be conducted to determine whether villagers facing flooding problems should be relocated to newer grounds.

According to Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang, there are about 30 villagers

under his constituency facing frequent flooding problem each year with Kampung Endap as the worst affected area over the years.

“Kampung Endap is at the lowest point in Muara Tuang, as it is situated in a valley.

“Resettlement is an option but we need to consider various factors first,” said Idris.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Flood Evacuation Drill organised by the Welfare Department at Kampung Endap recently.

“The state government will need to come up with a holistic masterplan if resettlement is the last resort for this problem. With flood being an annual disaster here, we need to put a better solution for the villagers,” said Idris.

He added that there were about 30 villages from a total of 54 villages under Muara Tuang constituency facing frequent flooding problems.

“Among the villages were Kampung Segenam, Kampung Rimba Padi, Jaya Ria, Meraneh and Tanah Putih. These villages will be given focus in solving flood issues,” assured Idris.

He also said members of the flood evacuation committee of the village, who had been appointed must be able to respond quickly especially during flood and expressed his hope that the drill yesterday would expose them to such measures.

“We wanted the villages to be able to perform the evacuation without much hassle and at the same time no life would be at stake due to negligence and inability to understand and tackle the situation,” he said.