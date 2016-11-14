Consumers get power restored via mobile generator

Supply restored via mobile generator set connected to the transformer.

KUCHING: Power outage resulting from a damaged cable which affected parts of Gita and Matang here was restored yesterday after Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) deployed a mobile generator set to minimise interruption time to customers.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement said Sesco traced the cause of the outage which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning to a damaged cable at Lorong Bunga Akasia.

The cable is suspected to have been damaged by concrete drainage works taking place along the cable route.

The damaged cable caused outage to customers staying around Jalan Bunga Akasia, Laruh Skim, Jalan Alamanda, Taman Kandis, Jalan Bunga Melati and Mile 2 Jalan Matang.

“The faulty portion of the cable is already cast inside the concrete drain making it impossible to recover.

“The technical team is replacing the whole stretch by laying a 140 metre long new cable. The cable laying will take some time and work is expected to complete by midnight, if weather permits,” said the statement.

Location of the damaged underground cable at a concrete drainage work site.

SEB also reminded contractors to check by calling its Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 in case there were high voltage cables underground the vicinity of their work site before proceeding.

This is for safety reasons and to avoid unnecessary power interruptions that would cause inconvenience to customers.