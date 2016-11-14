Creating awareness on dangers of underestimating diabetes

Raghad, accompanied by Dr Voon (second right) and others, visiting the booths set up in conjunction with World Diabetes Day. Here they are at the blood donation booth.

KUCHING: Diabetes Malaysia aims to identify new cases so that they can get patients started on treatment and proper management of the disease.

“The role of Diabetes Malaysia is to make people aware of the dangers of underestimating diabetes. We try to coax people to change their lifestyle. This is the most difficult thing to do but we must try,” said Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak branch chairman Dr William Voon.

Speaking at the World Diabetes Day 2016 event at Vivacity Megamall, Dr Voon added that they also help all those already with diabetes in whatever way they can within their means.

“Diabetes is such a big problem that the World Health Organisation (WHO) dedicated every November 14 to it.”

There to launch the celebration was Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, wife of theHead of State.

During the launch, Ragad announced a donation of RM5,000 to Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak.

Diabetes is the most common cause of blindness, kidney failure, leg ulcers and amputation.

It is also a common cause for impotence and a major cause of heart attack and stroke.

As of 2014, there were 422 million diabetics in the world, with six million of them in Malaysia. Out of this number, 450,000 are in Sarawak.

“Diabetes is now at epidemic proportions. One in five people in Malaysia has diabetes, and one in six in Sarawak has it. Half are unaware they have it,” Dr Voon said.

Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak runs a Diabetes Resource Centre (DRC) located at Jalan Maxwell. They run various activities dedicated to providing information and helping diabetics live their best life in spite of their condition.