DAP to table two motions in DUN

Chong (left) and his special assistant Kelvin Yii show copies of the motions to be tabled during the next DUN sitting.

KUCHING: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) will table two motions during the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this month.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said the first motion will ask the state government to implement two resolutions passed within one year from the date of the passing of each of the resolutions.

One of the two resolutions passed during previous DUN sittings was tabled on May 5, 2014, which requested for a review of Sarawak’s entitlement to oil and gas royalties from the current 5 per cent to 20 per cent on the value of oil and gas produced in the state.

The other was tabled on Dec 12, 2015, which demanded for devolution of power, especially in terms of education, health and official language and a review of federal policies and laws that are contrary to the special interests of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement and the Constitution.

“In my opinion, the state government has, hitherto, failed to carry out the above two resolutions passed in the DUN and shown no urgency and will to implement the same. The Chief Minister of Sarawak has even openly defied and gone against the resolution passed on May 5, 2014,” he told a press conference on Saturday.

“Resolutions passed ought to be given the highest priority in the agendas of the state government and not be delayed, altered of defied by the state administration lest the dignity and sanctity of this the DUN be compromised and its resolutions be reduced to mere political propaganda of the state government.”

Chong’s second motion will ask for the state government to cease the operation of gas-fuelled power generation and renegotiate with Petronas to convert the supply of 450 million standard cubic feet per day of subsidised natural gas to subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of equal value and that this be used to reduce the average price of LPG for households and small businesses statewide.

“Sarawak is the producer of natural gas and Petronas has agreed to supply 450 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas to Sarawak for power generation and other industries,” he said.

“Sarawak has sufficient hydropower to meet the demand for electricity supply in the state and can do away with gas-fuelled power generation and that such hydro-power generation is also more economical and environmentally friendly compared to gas-fuelled power generation,” he said.

The next DUN sitting will be from Nov 21-30.