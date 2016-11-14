DCCI wants Dayak entrepreneurs to prosper — Salang

Salang (centre) together with Snowdan (third left) and Doris (third right) cut a cake to mark the PRS Batu Kawa women wing 11th anniversary.

KUCHING: The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has assured aspiring and current Dayak entrepreneurs of its commitment to ensure their success.

DCCI president Dato Joseph Salang Gandum said the chamber could become a platform for Dayak entrepreneurs to network and share knowledge for common benefits.

Speaking during the PRS Batu Kawa women wing 11th anniversary dinner on Saturday, Salang urged more Dayak women to join DCCI and participate actively in business.

Salang who is PRS secretary-general and Julau MP was representing PRS president and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing at the dinner.

He took note of the shortfalls at a party’s branch which falls under a constituency whose assemblyman was not of the same party.

“This is why, tonight’s (Saturday) event also acts as a fundraising dinner,” said Salang who later handed RM10,000 to the women wing on behalf of Masing.

He also hoped that more people would join PRS in all the six parliamentary and 11 state constituencies held by the party across the state.

Meanwhile, PRS women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie also applauded the Batu Kawa women wing for the success of their inaugural fundraising dinner.

The initiative she said should be emulated by the women in other branches to raise funds for their activities.

Also present was PRS youth chief Snowdan Lawan.