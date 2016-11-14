Latest News Sarawak 

Drowned student’s body recovered

Rescue personnel carry the victim's body ashore.

Rescue personnel recovering the victim’s body at the scene. Photo courtesy of Bomba

KUCHING: The body of 19-year-old Aslam Husaini has been recovered by search and rescue services after he was reported missing yesterday (Nov 13).

Aslam was part of a group of 49 students from Madrasah Darul Ulung Al-Fatah, Jln Depo who had participated in recreational activities at Damai Puri Resort, Santubong.

Rescue personnel aboard kayaks found Aslam’s body at about 8am today some 20 metres from where he was last seen.

His body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Aslam is believed to have accidentally fallen into the sea while playing with two other friends during the incident.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (25%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (75%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of