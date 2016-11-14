Drowned student’s body recovered

KUCHING: The body of 19-year-old Aslam Husaini has been recovered by search and rescue services after he was reported missing yesterday (Nov 13).

Aslam was part of a group of 49 students from Madrasah Darul Ulung Al-Fatah, Jln Depo who had participated in recreational activities at Damai Puri Resort, Santubong.

Rescue personnel aboard kayaks found Aslam’s body at about 8am today some 20 metres from where he was last seen.

His body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Aslam is believed to have accidentally fallen into the sea while playing with two other friends during the incident.