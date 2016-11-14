Electricity theft uncovered at massage parlour, snooker centre

The evidence seized in the operation. Photo courtesy of Sesco Sesco technicians locating the direct tapping cable hidden in the ceiling. Photo courtesy of Sesco

KUCHING: Inspectors from Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco), the Ministry of Public Utilities’ Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) and police have found evidence of power theft at a massage parlour and a snooker centre located within the same building at Jalan Foochow here today.

According to a press release from Sesco, the team conducted an inspection of the premises for suspected meter tampering recently after a warrant was granted by the Magistrate’s Court.

The centres are owned by the same operator with a history of meter tampering.

Illegal direct tapping cables from main lines were uncovered by the team, which were in turn connected to appliances such as air conditioning units in both premises – bypassing Sesco meters.

The landlord of the premises was present during the inspection.

The culprits went even further by installing a hidden switch behind the cash register of the snooker centre which was used to control the illegal direct tapping and avoid detection.

“Direct tapping is not just illegal, it is very dangerous and can easily cause fire. This is an irresponsible act that compromises the safety of the patrons,” a Sesco spokesperson said in the statement.

“The operator concealed the ceiling where the incoming mains wirings to both premises were installed with plaster deck to hide the direct tap.”

All direct tapping cables, illegal switches and meters have been seized as evidence for prosecution in court.

A police report was also lodged and the operator will be called in to assist in the investigation.

Stealing electricity is punishable under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance and carries a fine of RM100, 000 or 5 years imprisonment or both if the offender is convicted.

Those with information on power theft are encouraged to contact Sesco’s power theft hotline at 082-443535 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.my. All information will be kept confidential.