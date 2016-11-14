Fall, winter wear on parade at Vivacity fashion show

The fashion show attracted a huge crowd on Saturday night with shoppers watching from vantage points on upper floors overlooking the stage.

KUCHING: Vivacity Megamall’s Fall-Winter Getaway Fashion Show last weekend showcased a collection of vibrant colours and textures in an upbeat and modern setting.

The event–the second fashion show organised by the megamall–focused on the holiday season, keeping in mind Kuching folk who are travelling to colder destinations.

Sponsors of the lively event included Naim Land, Loong Kee, POSM Trading, JCM Properties, Regal Group and Bride Beginnings. Participating in-house tenants included Belif, Body Glove, Caffe Bene, Goin’ Places Winter Wear, Hilxon, The Rock Shop, Tony Moly, Raw Juicery and SenQ.

The first day of the fashion show kicked off on Saturday night with brands, outfits and accessories for men and women from Universal Traveller, ELLE, Springfield, Calliope, Carlo Rino, A Store, The Rock Shop, Summer Boutique and Lina Boutique. There was also a dance performance, magic show and ballet performance.

The second and final day of the event brought more colours while showcasing trends from Winter Time, Uniqlo, Universal Traveller, Goin’ Places Winter Wear, Outdoor/Sports by TRIO, Sportsdirect.com, Fall by Bold & Beautiful, Terranova and Basics by FOS, Denim and Body Glove.

The highlight of the second day was when adorable children of various ages took to the catwalk, drawing ‘awws’ and ‘oohs’ from the crowd.

Other activities included K-pop dance performances and a body painting demonstration by Le Atelier.

The official radio station for the event was Tea FM and while the makeup was sponsored by Tony Moly.