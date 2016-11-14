Firemen accomplish an unusual rescue mission

A member of the rescue team bringing the cat down to safety.

KUCHING: A cat, which was stranded for two days on a coconut tree at Lorong 14, Kampung Tabuan Dayak here, was eventually rescued yesterday.

According to a spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the department received information on the cat’s plight through an e-mail sent to the department’s official website.

A rescue team comprising six personnel led by Syamsul Mustapa was dispatched to the scene at 9.46am.

The spokesperson said a white cat was spotted on the coconut tree by the rescue personnel who successfully brought the feline to safety by climbing up a ladder placed against the tree.