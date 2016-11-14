Sarawak 

Firemen accomplish an unusual rescue mission

A member of the rescue team bringing the cat down to safety.

A member of the rescue team bringing the cat down to safety.

KUCHING: A cat, which was stranded for two days on a coconut tree at Lorong 14, Kampung Tabuan Dayak here, was eventually rescued yesterday.

According to a spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the department received information on the cat’s plight through an e-mail sent to the department’s official website.

A rescue team comprising six personnel led by Syamsul Mustapa was dispatched to the scene at 9.46am.

The spokesperson said a white cat was spotted on the coconut tree by the rescue personnel who successfully brought the feline to safety by climbing up a ladder placed against the tree.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of