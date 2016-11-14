Floods can be forecast seven days earlier

KUALA LUMPUR: The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) is working on upgrading the flood forecast and alert system which makes it possible to forecast floods seven days before they happen, compared to the present six hours.

With the Flood Forecast and Alert Programme (PRAB), flood alerts can be made two days earlier compared to the present six hours. According to DID director-general Datuk Seri Zulkefli Hassan, the PRAB which issues earlier flood forecasts and alerts would make the process of flood evacuation and management easier.

“At present, flood alerts can be issued six hours before it happens, and this makes it difficult to carry out the best evacuation and management. This project will save many more lives and property as well lessen the damage on public amenities structure,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He said a total of RM550 million had been allocated for the PRAB, involving 40 major river basins, where flood forecasts and alerts will be made with the support of data from the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

He said there was also a need to increase public awareness of the need to heed the early warnings so as to enable more coordinated assistance and rescue efforts.

Zulkefli also said a holistic approach as a long-term measure to ensure national water resources must also be given serious attention, including minimising the effects of climate change such as less frequent rainfall and the El Nino phenomenon on water resources.

“For this purpose, the DID developed the National Water Balance System (Nawabs) which will function as a decision management support system in water management,” he said.

He said Nawabs was a management tool to help in making forecasts and alerts in water crisis or drought situations. — Bernama