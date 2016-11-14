Four detained in raid on illegal gambling outlet

Several betting slips with four-digit numbers and calculators seized during the raid.

MIRI: The police raided three premises along the Orleander road here and arrested four women and a man suspected of running a mobile illegal four-digit gambling outlet at around 6pm yesterday.

The police chief here, ACP Khoo Leng Huat when contacted yesterday said the suspects were in their early 20’s.

During the raid, the team also seized five portable printers, five handphones, three calculators and cash amounting at RM1,852.

Khoo added that the case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Prior to the raid, police had kept surveillance on the premises for the past two days.

All the suspects are being detained under police custody for questioning.