Good response to expo on house ownership

SIBU: Some 2,000 people attended the inaugural Expo On House Ownership and Land Lot for Nangka state constituency at the Malay Union Club (MUC) hall here yesterday.

Noting the good response, Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee said the huge turnout showed that house and land ownership was still a big problem here.

“Therefore, it is imperative that this response be acted on by providing more places for housing in Sibu. This is the first of such programme that we carry out.

“But after this, we will have several resolutions for this programme, where we will continue to hold meetings and discussions with all agencies involved so that what we desire will be achieved in these five years’ time,” the Nangka assemblyman told reporters.

The Expo On House Ownership and Land Lot for Nangka state constituency was organised by Dr Annuar’s service centre.

The participating agencies were Syarikat Perumahan Negara (SPNB), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Land and Survey Department, Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), Sibu District Office, Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and Bank Islam.

According to Dr Annuar, every one who turned up for the expo was asked to complete a survey form.

“I want to see from the survey, how many still do not own a house and their level of income. With the information available, I can suggest to the government the types of houses that need to be built in Sibu.

“You see, if we build houses with higher prices, there is a possibility that people may not be able to afford them. That is why the demographic data is necessary for us to plan for housing in Sibu,” he said when asked on the purpose of filling the survey form.

Asked if there was still a substantial number of constituents in Nangka who have yet to own a house, he replied in the affirmative.

“From the data – applications or enquiries made at Nangka Service Centre – it cannot be denied there are still many (in Nangka constituency) who have yet to own a house of their own.”

In view of this, he said he would focus on the development of Kemuyang, ‘Bandar Baru Nangka’ and resettlements for villages that had been developed as well as to determine land lots which were not developed within the next five years.

The session started with a briefing by Bank Islam on home financing, followed by talks by SPNB and other agencies.

There was also a question-and-answer session.