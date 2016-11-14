Govt building quality human capital — Rep

Dennis (second left) trying the welding tools at the welding workshop.

MIRI: The government is striving to build a progressive, dynamic, innovative and far-sighted community that takes advantage of modern technology.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the goal is to make the state and country a modern and high income society, and the way forward is for the government to emphasise on strategic and systematic human capital development to meet the needs of all industries today and in the future.

“Making a choice to learn skills at National Youths Skills Training Institute Malaysia (IKBN) is a right choice because the industries regard IKBN graduates highly as compared to other training schools,” Dennis said at the ‘Program Gerbang Kerjaya IKBN Miri’ held at the institute yesterday.

Present were IKBN Miri director Ahmed Daud and Cr Dominic Nyurang.

According to Dennis, as long as students were committed and serious in their study, their future would be brighter.

On IKBN, he said it had been playing a crucial role in training and producing skilled manpower for the industries.

He reminded graduates not to go against and badmouth the leadership and country but be law-abiding citizens.

“I urge all graduates who eventually find jobs to always remember that they are part of the whole mechanism that runs the country towards a progressive and developed nation which eventually brings benefit to all Malaysians,” he advised.

Earlier, Dennis and his entourage visited the institute’s welding and motor mechanics workshops, witnessed a cooking demonstration, engine exhibition and the exhibition booths.