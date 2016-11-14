Hamzah: Cooking oil supply increasing

SEPANG: There has been a spike in the supply of cooking oil in the market since last week, and supply is expected to normalise this week, says Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said cooking oil suppliers whom he met last week had given an assurance there would be supply from manufacturers to resolve the shortage in the market, especially involving one-kilogramme packets. He said the ministry would continue conducting operations nationwide daily to ensure suppliers and retailers followed set regulations.

“The supply has been increasing since last week, so there is no question of insufficient supply. This week, it will return to normal,” Hamzah told reporters here.

Beginning Nov 1, bottled cooking oil was sold at prices fixed by the manufacturers while the one-kilogramme packets remained at RM2.50. — Bernama